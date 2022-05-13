UrduPoint.com

24 Dead, 1,187 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 06:28 PM

24 dead, 1,187 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least 24 persons were killed and 1,187 others were injured in 1,125 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :At least 24 persons were killed and 1,187 others were injured in 1,125 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 665 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 522 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 599 drivers, 43 underage drivers,131 pedestrians, and 481 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 294 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 309 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 94 in Multan with 97 victims and at third Faisalabad with 76 accidents and 84 victims.

According to the data, 965 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 135 motorcars, 32 vans, 11 passenger buses, 24 trucks and 101 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

IHC extends stay against issuance of TV licenses b ..

IHC extends stay against issuance of TV licenses by PEMRA

1 minute ago

Imran Khan says he, Tareen had warned ‘neutrals’ of economic tailspin if con ..

37 minutes ago
 Foreign delegations applauds facilities in AIOU

Foreign delegations applauds facilities in AIOU

1 minute ago
 Situation of water, cholera now under control in D ..

Situation of water, cholera now under control in Dera Bugti's Pirkoh: Farah Azee ..

1 minute ago
 Tigres,Atlas adge toward Liga MX last four

Tigres,Atlas adge toward Liga MX last four

1 minute ago
 Amir Khan announces retirement from pro boxing

Amir Khan announces retirement from pro boxing

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.