24 dead, 1,187 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :At least 24 persons were killed and 1,187 others were injured in 1,125 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 665 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 522 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 599 drivers, 43 underage drivers,131 pedestrians, and 481 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 294 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 309 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 94 in Multan with 97 victims and at third Faisalabad with 76 accidents and 84 victims.

According to the data, 965 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 135 motorcars, 32 vans, 11 passenger buses, 24 trucks and 101 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents