24 Dead, 1,514 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) At least 24 people were killed and 1,514 others injured in 1,262 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 695 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 725 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 852 drivers, 65 underage drivers, 158 pedestrians, and 528 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 226 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 287 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 95 accidents and 125 victims, and at third Multan with 78 accidents and 89 victims.

According to the data, 1,264 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 124 motorcars, 37 vans, 13 passenger buses, 39 trucks and 103 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

