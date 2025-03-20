24 Dead, 1,514 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) At least 24 people were killed and 1,514 others injured in 1,262 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 695 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 725 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 852 drivers, 65 underage drivers, 158 pedestrians, and 528 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 226 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 287 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 95 accidents and 125 victims, and at third Multan with 78 accidents and 89 victims.
According to the data, 1,264 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 124 motorcars, 37 vans, 13 passenger buses, 39 trucks and 103 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
Recent Stories
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop new simulated moon dust for lunar exploration
Triplanet Range Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Sharaf Group contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy organises promotional roadshow for 'Expand Nort ..
Update: Ministry of Finance announces new ministerial decision on service provid ..
UAE, South Sudan organise humanitarian visit to Gorom Refugee Camp in Juba along ..
Interview with Muhammad Awais Saeed, Pakistan Country Lead, inDrive
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains
Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
24 dead, 1,514 injured in Punjab road accidents6 minutes ago
-
Sanaullah holds key meeting with British High Commissioner6 minutes ago
-
CM advisor reviews Ramzan Nigheban package6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DC meet Seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi6 minutes ago
-
KMU Green Youth Movement Club holds Grand Closing Ceremony16 minutes ago
-
Two men buried under loaded tractor-trolley16 minutes ago
-
KP Govt directs varsities to implement amended universities Act 202416 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer held with 760g hashish16 minutes ago
-
NUML hosts conference on “Tajdeed-e-Ehad-e-Pakistan”26 minutes ago
-
SEPA Shaheed Benazirabad organized various events at Government Boys Degree College26 minutes ago
-
CM for evolving monitoring system through dedicated portal to address civic issues26 minutes ago
-
EPI Sindh honors dedicated vaccinators in Hyderabad26 minutes ago