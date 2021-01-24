24 deaths, 485 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :-:The death toll due to coronavirus has reached 4,561 after 24 more deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 153,410 after the registration of 485 new cases.

The P&SHD confirmed that 263 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Kasur, 1 in Sheikhupura, 8 in Nankana Sahib, 15 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Jehlum, 5 in Gujranwala, 1 in Hafizabad, 4 in Sialkot, 6 in Gujrat, 1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 34 in Faisalabad, 15 in Toba Tek Singh, 14 in Chiniot, 23 in Sargodha, 2 in Mianwali, 3 in Jhang, 17 in Multan, 2 in Vehari, 1 in Lodhran, 3 in Khanewal, 6 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 9 in Layyah, 1 in Rajanpur, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 9 in Rahimyar Khan, 30 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Bahawalnagar, 1 in Pakpattan and 4 cases were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 2,810,638 tests for COVID-19 while 137,678 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.