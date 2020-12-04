UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

24 Deaths, 670 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 01:20 PM

24 deaths, 670 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The second wave of COVID-19 claimed 24 more lives and 670 new cases were reported in Punjab during last 24 hours.

According to spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 121,753, while so far 3115 deaths have been recorded altogether.

The P&SHD said that 301 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,4 in Kasur, 6 in Sheikhupura,1 in Nankana Sahib, 71 in Rawalpindi,1 in Chakwal,3 in Attock, 4 in Jehlum, 5 in Gujranwala,1 in Hafizabad, 12 in Mandi Bahauddin,13 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 13 in Gujrat,22 in Faisalabad,4 in Toba Tek Singh,2 in Jhang,31 in Multan,4 in Lodharan,2 in Vehari,1 in Khanewal,7 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Chineot,7 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali,20 in Jhang,67 in Bahawalpur,3 in Muzaffargarh,2 in Bhakkar,2 in Layyah,11 in Rahimyar Khan,4 in Okara,8 in Sahiwal, 12 in Bahawalnagar,4 in Rajanpur and 21 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Pakpattan during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 2,046,341 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 99,164 persons affected by COVID-19 recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the people to follow SOPs for their protection and use faces masks.

People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

They must contact 1033 immediately on feeling symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Former accountability judge died of cardiac arrest ..

15 minutes ago

Eight people killed in shelling in Yemen's Hodeida ..

19 minutes ago

Mega project of fisheries mobile diagonistic labo ..

20 minutes ago

Tsinghua University establishes institute for AI i ..

20 minutes ago

25 brick kilns shifted on zig-zag technology in Mu ..

20 minutes ago

US' Fauci Apologizes for Criticizing UK's 'Rushed' ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.