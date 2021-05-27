24 deaths, 758 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :As many as 758 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Thursday, while the pandemic claimed 24 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 9,899.

According to data shared by spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 337,073.

The P&SHD confirmed that 307 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 4 in Kasur, 8 in Sheikhupura, 4 in Nankana Sahib,63 in Rawalpindi,11 in Attock,0 in Jehlum,1 in Chakwal,10 in Gujranwala,1 in Hafizabad,2 in Mandi Bahauddin, 5 in Sialkot, 2 in Narowal,12 in Gujrat, 41 in Faisalabad, 4 in Toba Tek Singh,1 in Chiniot,10 in Jhang, 27 in Sargodha,3 in Mianwali,1 in Khushab,7 in Bhakkar,70 in Multan,4 in Vehari,6 in Khanewal,4 in Lodharan,17 in Muzaffargarh,19 in Dera Ghazi Khan,3 in Layyah,2 in Rajanpur,52 in Rahimyar Khan,32 in Bahawalpur,1 Bahawalnagar, 20 in Okara, 0 in Pakpattan and 4 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

Punjab health department has conducted 5,054,997 tests for COVID-19 so far, whereas 306,549 confirmed patients recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day for their own safety, the health care department urged the citizens.