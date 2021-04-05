UrduPoint.com
24 Drivers, Constables Passed Test A1 At Police Dept In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:42 PM

24 drivers, constables passed test A1 at Police Dept in Quetta

The Motor Transport Sector of the Police Department Monday taken a regular written test A1 from the drivers and constables for departmental promotion in first time

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Motor Transport Sector of the Police Department Monday taken a regular written test A1 from the drivers and constables for departmental promotion in first time.

According to police spokesman, at least 29 drivers took part in the test out of them 24 passed the written test of A1.

The constable drivers were recruited through MT workshop under Police Department.

The examination was held in supervision of DIG Telecommunication Muhammad Shehzad Asif and formulated committee members including SSP Traffic Gul Saeed Khan Afridi, SSP MT Zafar Iqbal, Principal DSP Muhammad Abid Nawab and DSP MT Ajmal Khan Kasi.

