24 Drivers Held For Rash Driving In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 07:42 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The police arrested 24 drivers for rash driving from various parts of the city during the last 24 hours.
Police said on Saturday that Abdur Rehman, Arif, Asghar, Sabir, Salman, Nadeem, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Luqman, Mushtaq, Nadeem, Waqar, Sultan, Khalid, Imran and Abdus Shakoor, etc. were arrested for rash driving.
The accused were locked behind bars.