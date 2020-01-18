UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

24 Drivers Held For Rash Driving In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 07:42 PM

24 drivers held for rash driving in Faisalabad

The police arrested 24 drivers for rash driving from various parts of the city during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The police arrested 24 drivers for rash driving from various parts of the city during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Saturday that Abdur Rehman, Arif, Asghar, Sabir, Salman, Nadeem, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Luqman, Mushtaq, Nadeem, Waqar, Sultan, Khalid, Imran and Abdus Shakoor, etc. were arrested for rash driving.

The accused were locked behind bars.

Related Topics

Police Abdur Rehman From

Recent Stories

Convict in Fatal Gang Rape Case in India Files Mer ..

9 seconds ago

Gold price up by Rs 200, traded at Rs 89,500 per t ..

10 seconds ago

Shoe factory sealed for using residential plots in ..

12 seconds ago

CNG stations to remain open for 12 hours on Jan 19 ..

15 seconds ago

Sindh Public Service Commission recommends 86 cand ..

19 minutes ago

Multan Board Inter Collegiate Karate championship ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.