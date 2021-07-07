24 drug peddlers arrested; police recovered 6232 grams charras

The district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids in different areas and managed to arrest 24 drug peddlers besides recovering over 6232 grams charras from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids in different areas and managed to arrest 24 drug peddlers besides recovering over 6232 grams charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the district police conducted raids to eliminate narcotics dens from different areas as Divisional Superintendents of Police, SDPOs and SHOs were directed to take strict action against drug peddlers.

Westridge police held Muhammad Qadir and recovered 1100 grams charras. R.A.Bazaar police rounded up Muhammad Jahangir and seized 1170 grams charras while another accused namely Tahzeeb ul Hassan was sent behind the bars for having 350 grams charras. Gunjmandi police nabbed two, Junaid and Ashraf with 320 grams charras. Pirwadhai police also arrested two namely Tariq and Jamshaid with 280 grams charras.

Westridge police apprehended Usama and Hamza for carrying 260 grams charras. Race Course police recovered 120 grams charras from Muhammad Iqbal and Rizwan Shahzad.

Similarly, Civil Lines police rounded up Muhammad Irfan and Mazloom Khan with 240 grams charras.

Airport Police seized 830 grams charras and held three, Sajid, Abdul ul Rehman and Muhammad Farooq.

Gujar Khan police recovered 300 grams charras from Sheraz Ali while Jatli police seized 320 grams charras and nabbed Shahbaz Khan. Kahuta police also arrested an accused for having 160 grams charras. Kalar Syedan police sent behind the bars a drug peddler for carrying 200 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

He said, the operation would continue as CPO directed the police officers to take action against lawbreakers without any discrimination.