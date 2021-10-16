24 drug peddlers, bootleggers arrested; over 6 kg charras, 37 liters liquor recovered

Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 24 accused besides recovering over 6 kg charras, 37 liters liquor and seven bottles of liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 24 accused besides recovering over 6 kg charras, 37 liters liquor and seven bottles of liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police held Shahid Masih for having 1560 grams charras and Muhammad Zaheer with 200 grams charras.

Kalar Syed police rounded up Muhammad Hafeez for having 1200 grams charras. Wah Cantt police also rounded up Muhammad Ajmal Khan on recovery of 1070 grams charras, Mustahaz with 205 grams charras.

City, Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, Cantt, Westridge, Naseerabad, Taxila, Rawat, Murree, Ratta Amral, New Town, R.

A.Bazar and Race Course police arrested Sarfraz, Sajid, Munir Ahmed, Kamran, Naveed, Muhammad Adnan, Farhan, Zafar Iqbal, Siraj, Amir Sultan, Raja Karam Dad, Babar, Sajid, Zulfiqar, Adnan, Shahzad, Naveed, Aurangzaib and Muhammad Shamraiz for having liquor and drugs.

Cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway, he added.

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of CPO Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas have accelerated their ongoing operations against drug peddlers and bootleggers, he informed.