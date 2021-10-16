UrduPoint.com

24 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Arrested; Over 6 Kg Charras, 37 Liters Liquor Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

24 drug peddlers, bootleggers arrested; over 6 kg charras, 37 liters liquor recovered

Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 24 accused besides recovering over 6 kg charras, 37 liters liquor and seven bottles of liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 24 accused besides recovering over 6 kg charras, 37 liters liquor and seven bottles of liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police held Shahid Masih for having 1560 grams charras and Muhammad Zaheer with 200 grams charras.

Kalar Syed police rounded up Muhammad Hafeez for having 1200 grams charras. Wah Cantt police also rounded up Muhammad Ajmal Khan on recovery of 1070 grams charras, Mustahaz with 205 grams charras.

City, Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, Cantt, Westridge, Naseerabad, Taxila, Rawat, Murree, Ratta Amral, New Town, R.

A.Bazar and Race Course police arrested Sarfraz, Sajid, Munir Ahmed, Kamran, Naveed, Muhammad Adnan, Farhan, Zafar Iqbal, Siraj, Amir Sultan, Raja Karam Dad, Babar, Sajid, Zulfiqar, Adnan, Shahzad, Naveed, Aurangzaib and Muhammad Shamraiz for having liquor and drugs.

Cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway, he added.

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of CPO Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas have accelerated their ongoing operations against drug peddlers and bootleggers, he informed.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Murree Bani Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Taxila All From Race

Recent Stories

Young Star School wins Wazir Bagh Inter-School Tug ..

Young Star School wins Wazir Bagh Inter-School Tug-of-War competition

1 minute ago
 UN says Taliban to announce plans for girls' educa ..

UN says Taliban to announce plans for girls' education 'soon'

1 minute ago
 CJ Sindh High Court planted sapling in Distt & Ses ..

CJ Sindh High Court planted sapling in Distt & Sessions Courts Larkana

1 minute ago
 Ban on pillion riding in Kohat

Ban on pillion riding in Kohat

7 minutes ago
 Peace in Afghanistan vital for progress, prosperit ..

Peace in Afghanistan vital for progress, prosperity of whole region. Asad Qaisar ..

7 minutes ago
 Two dacoit gang busted

Two dacoit gang busted

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.