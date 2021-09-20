24 farmers booked over water theft

Sandal Bar police booked 24 farmers over the charge of canal water theft

Police said here on Monday that cases were registered against Ghulam Rasool, Mukhtar Ahmed, Abdul Ghaffar, Ahsan Naveed, Shahbaz Khan, Arif and others, residents of Chak 55-JB and Chak No 27-JB in tehsil Saddar on the report of the irrigation department's teams.