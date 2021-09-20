UrduPoint.com

24 Farmers Booked Over Water Theft

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:54 PM

24 farmers booked over water theft

Sandal Bar police booked 24 farmers over the charge of canal water theft

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Sandal Bar police booked 24 farmers over the charge of canal water theft.

Police said here on Monday that cases were registered against Ghulam Rasool, Mukhtar Ahmed, Abdul Ghaffar, Ahsan Naveed, Shahbaz Khan, Arif and others, residents of Chak 55-JB and Chak No 27-JB in tehsil Saddar on the report of the irrigation department's teams.

Related Topics

Police Water Saddar Mukhtar Ahmed

Recent Stories

Court grants two day remand in Rs440 million embez ..

Court grants two day remand in Rs440 million embezzlement case

1 minute ago
 Kane William reacts to New Zealand’s decision of ..

Kane William reacts to New Zealand’s decision of calling off Pakistan tour

12 minutes ago
 SCO Observers Praise Russia's Parliamentary Vote a ..

SCO Observers Praise Russia's Parliamentary Vote as Competitive, Record No Compl ..

1 minute ago
 Balochistan govt allocates Rs 24 bln for Quetta De ..

Balochistan govt allocates Rs 24 bln for Quetta Development Programme

1 minute ago
 Thailand reports 12,709 new COVID-19 cases, 106 mo ..

Thailand reports 12,709 new COVID-19 cases, 106 more deaths

1 minute ago
 Universal Beijing Resort starts formal operation

Universal Beijing Resort starts formal operation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.