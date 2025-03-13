24 gamblers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Sargodha police have arrested 24 gamblers.

A spokesman said on Thursday that police teams conducted raids in different localities and arrested 24 people, who were gambling on cock fighting and cricket game.

Police also recovered nine cocks, bet money, nine mobile phones and three motorcycles from them.

The gamblers were identified as: Saleem, Kaleem, Shahid, Ramzan, Tahir, Suleman, Khaleel, Sattar, Shakoor, Ghafoor, Fahad, Faheem, Umar, Umair, Zargham Khan, Nouman, Raees, Jaleel, Abdul Rehman, Furqan, Saleh Hayat and others.

Police registered cases against them under the gambling act.