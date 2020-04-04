UrduPoint.com
24 Gamblers Held In Police Raid In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 09:21 PM

In a crackdown against anti social elements, police have rounded up 24 alleged gamblers and recovered betting money amounting to Rs 101,000, 29 mobile phones and other valuable items from their possession here on Friday

A police spokesman informed that R A bazaar Police while acting on a tip off conducted a raid and apprehended 24 alleged gamblers identified as Bilal, Fiaz, Imran, Usman, Zubair, Chand, Sami, Farooq, Asif, Aeeq, Qamar, Iftikhar, Rizwan, Shehraz, Saqib, Rehman, Israr and Waheed when they were busy in gambling activities.

Police have registered separate cases against them under gambling act and have begun investigation. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police and said strict action must be taken against anti-social elements who were violating the law.

