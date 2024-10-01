Open Menu

24 Gangs Busted, 3 Cars, 72 Motorcycles Recovered During September

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Police department claimed to have busted out 24 gangs by arresting their active members and recovered 3 snatched cars, 72 motorcycles, 20 mobile phones and 10 cattle in addition to other robbed items worth Rs 25.328 million from their possession during September 2024.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that activists of 24 gangs were wanted to the police in 255 cases of dacoity, robbery, theft, etc.

He said that police also nabbed 436 drug traffickers and recovered 115 kilograms (kg) charas (cannabis), 1.

161 kg ice, 28 kg bhukki (poppy dust) and 5037 liters liquor from their possession during last one month.

Similarly, the police arrested 317 illegal weapon holders along with 266 pistols, 15 guns, 10 Kalashnikovs and hundreds of bullets/cartridges during this period, he added.

He further said that the police also nabbed 483 Court Absconders (CAs) and 449 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including 103 POs of category-A whereas 54 power pilferers and 190 gamblers were also nabbed during September.

