24 Godowns Sealed, 5 Arrested In Crackdown On Hoarders

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration Bannu under the supervision of the Divisional Commissioner has launched crackdown on hoarders of sugar, black-marketers and profiteers in the district, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Crackdown on hoarders of sugar and profiteers was directed by the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and during the two-day campaign 24 godowns of sugar were sealed while 5 dealers were also arrested for hoarding and black-marketing of the commodity in the district.

Similar operation against black-marketers and profiteers is also in progress in North Waziristan District.

A spokesman of the Divisional Commissioner Bannu, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that the arrested persons would be presented before a magistrate to take legal action against them.

The Commissioner has directed indiscriminate crackdown on hoarders and profiteering mafia in Bannu division.

