24 Gomalians To Get Paid Internship Under PM Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

24 Gomalians to get paid internship under PM programme

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives would provide an internship opportunity to 24 students of Gomal University under the Prime Minister’s Ba-Ikhtiyar Naujawan Internship Program.

In this regard, Gomal University has reached an agreement with the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, said spokesperson of Gomal University.

Vice chancellor Prof Dr. Shakibullah and Director for the project Shoaib Fida Khan Tanoli have signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.

He said the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives would carry out the selection of students under the agreement.

He said the selected students would be appointed in various departments based on the educational qualifications of the students and they would be provided an monthly honorarium of Rs 25000 each for one year as part of the internship.

Director Career Counseling and Scholarship Dr. Hamid Khan said has expressed appreciation for the special cooperation and interest of Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah Khan in this project.

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has launched the Ba-Ikhtiyar Naujawan Internship Program to ensure the economic empowerment of Pakistan’s youth by equipping them with requisite skills through off-job and on-job training, and providing them with the work experience they require for entering the job market.

