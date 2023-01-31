24 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 24 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and were shifted to Panahgah.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 24 beggars including 14 males and 10 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand whereas they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.

