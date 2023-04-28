UrduPoint.com

24 Habitual Beggars Caught, Shifted To Panahgah

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 09:54 PM

24 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

As many as 24 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and they were shifted to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :As many as 24 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and they were shifted to Panahgah.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Friday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 24 beggars including 14 males and 10 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Lead From

Recent Stories

US Admiral Says 5 New Unmanned Underwater Drones W ..

US Admiral Says 5 New Unmanned Underwater Drones Will Be 'Game Changer' in Taiwa ..

5 minutes ago
 Iran envoy for optimum use of existing capacities, ..

Iran envoy for optimum use of existing capacities, possibilities in economic sec ..

5 minutes ago
 Senator Abdul Qadir welcomes talks between PDM, PT ..

Senator Abdul Qadir welcomes talks between PDM, PTI

5 minutes ago
 Poland to Demand Inspection of Ukrainian Exports b ..

Poland to Demand Inspection of Ukrainian Exports by EU Commission - Polish Prime ..

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner issues her WhatsApp number for studen ..

Commissioner issues her WhatsApp number for students

2 minutes ago
 DC orders vigorous campaign against encroachment, ..

DC orders vigorous campaign against encroachment, wrong parking

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.