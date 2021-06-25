24 held drugs, weapons seized in faisalabad

The police arrested 24 criminals and recovered drugs,illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The police arrested 24 criminals and recovered drugs,illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed three proclaimed offenders, besides five drug pushers and recovered 5.

5 Kg hash and 27 litres liquor from their possession.

During a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 16 persons and recovered 10 pistols, 3 repeaters, one rifle, dagger, bullets etc from them. Further investigation was underway.