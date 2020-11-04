24 held on violation of Covid-19 SOPs

The federal capital administration on Wednesday arrested 24 persons at various public places across the city over non-compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against Covid-19.

The teams of law enforcement agencies including police, Rangers and officials of district administration intensified crackdown against those, who were not wearing face masks in commercial markets and other public places to keep the deadly virus at bay.

Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat had imposed section 144 CrPC, last week, in the city for a period of two months to control second wave of Covid-19.

The authorities also sealed as many as eight shops for selling edible items at exorbitant rate, besides lodging three first information reports (FIRs) against the violators.

As per details available with APP, Assistant Commissioner (AC), City, during his visit at F-6 markets apprehended four persons and sealed three shops.

Vendors overcharging were also fined.

Similarly, AC-Rural conducted price checking and SOPs compliance in Soan Garden and CBR Town.

Five persons were arrested and two FIRs were lodged. Two shops were sealed for non-compliance of SOPs.

AC secretariat held three people during an action in Barakahu.

AC Potohar checked the availability of essential commodities and compliance of Covid-19 SOPs in the markets of Shams Colony.

Two shops were sealed due to price hike, one for illegal sale of petrol and 3 people were arrested for non compliance of SOPs.

AC Shalimar inspected G-11 Markaz and booked five persons, besides imposing fine to fleecers.

The Assistant Commissioner, Saddar-Zone held four people for not wearing mask in different markets of sector G-15 and lodged an FIR against a violator.