24 held with contraband

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 24 people and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

Police said raiding teams nabbed eight drug pushers and recovered 0.2 kg hashish and 847 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held six gamblers and recovered Rs 4,730 cash stake money from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested ten people and recovered seven pistols, one rifle, one repeater, one Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 15 kite-sellers and recovered 96 kites and 116 string rolls from them.