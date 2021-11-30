UrduPoint.com

24 Held With Contraband

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:59 PM

24 held with contraband

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 24 people and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 24 people and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

Police said raiding teams nabbed eight drug pushers and recovered 0.2 kg hashish and 847 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held six gamblers and recovered Rs 4,730 cash stake money from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested ten people and recovered seven pistols, one rifle, one repeater, one Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 15 kite-sellers and recovered 96 kites and 116 string rolls from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money From

Recent Stories

US Inflation Risk Has Increased Beyond Pandemic Ca ..

US Inflation Risk Has Increased Beyond Pandemic Causes - Fed Chairman

7 minutes ago
 US envoy joins leaders from various faiths to prom ..

US envoy joins leaders from various faiths to promote lifesaving COVID-19 vaccin ..

7 minutes ago
 Pindiites demand punitive action against drug pedd ..

Pindiites demand punitive action against drug peddlers

7 minutes ago
 Head of Belarusian Football Federation Detained in ..

Head of Belarusian Football Federation Detained in Czech Republic - Reports

7 minutes ago
 French military facing growing protests in Sahel

French military facing growing protests in Sahel

11 minutes ago
 150 smoke emitting vehicles impounded, 13 factorie ..

150 smoke emitting vehicles impounded, 13 factories imposed heavy fines: DC

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.