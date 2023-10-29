Open Menu

24 Hours Left In Government’s Deadline For Undocumented Immigrants

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2023 | 04:20 PM

24 hours left in government’s deadline for undocumented immigrants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The deadline for undocumented immigrants, including Afghan refugees, to return to their home countries on a voluntary basis was left only for twenty-four hours, after which the government’s crackdown against them will start in full swing.

On the caretaker government’s advice, about a month ago, thousands of Afghan refugees and other illegal immigrants of different nationalities started to return to their home countries, but many are still hiding to escape the government’s warning.

Ahead of the deadline, the interim minister for interior, Sarfraz Bugti, warned in his press conference of strict action against those trying to escape and the locals who will facilitate illegal immigrants in Pakistan.

The minister informed that the government collected data on all illegal immigrants across Pakistan through geo-fencing, and after the deadline, they will be detained in holding centres, where they will be forcibly deported to their home countries after necessary paperwork.

Against the backdrop of the evacuation of illegal immigrants from Pakistan, the government of the UK also guaranteed the resettlement of 2,000 Afghan refugees in Britain.

The departure of Afghan refugees from Pakistan under resettlement operations started on October 26 through chartered flights.

12 special charter flights will shift 2,000 refugees to Britain by the end of December, as one weekly flight will depart for the UK carrying 200 passengers.

Civil Aviation of Pakistan had established special counters for Afghan refugees for their facilitation at Islamabad Airport.

For the flights, the landing and take-off arrangements were made in mutual consultation between the British authorities and the CAA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad United Kingdom October December All From Government Refugee Airport

Recent Stories

UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to ..

UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to build Cardiology Hospital in S ..

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives students from Jagiellonian ..

Sharjah Ruler receives students from Jagiellonian University in Poland

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of the min ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with ..

DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with surging demand projections for ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Repu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Republic Day

2 hours ago
 GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Gu ..

GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau

2 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Champio ..

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi Golf Club

15 hours ago
 Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: ag ..

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: agencies

17 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan