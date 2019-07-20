UrduPoint.com
24 Inactive NGOs Issued Notices

Sat 20th July 2019

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) ::Twenty-four inactive non-governmental organisations have been issued notices for cancellation of their registration while registration of 62 other NGOs has been renewed for continuation of their activities.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Azher Abbas Adil told APP that notices had been issued to 86 NGOs for renewal of their registration under the Registration Control Act 1961.

He said that after the last date of submission of applications, 62 were awarded renewal while registration of 24 was canceled.

