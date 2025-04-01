24 injured in Larkana road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) At least twenty four persons were injured in a road accident that took place near Sukkur National Highway area of Sindh, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a rashly driven passenger van was going towards Larkana from Sukkur when suddenly, it turned turtle near Sukkur National Highway area due to tyre burst.

As a result, twenty four passengers were injured in the accident. Seven persons are in critical condition.

Rescue team have shifted all the injured including women and children to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.