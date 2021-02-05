24 injured in Sibi rally blasts

At least 24 persons were injured in twin blasts in the Kashmir Solidarity Day rally on Loni Road in Chunki Dhepal area of Sibi district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 24 persons were injured in twin blasts in the Kashmir Solidarity Day rally on Loni Road in Chunki Dhepal area of Sibi district on Friday.

According to police sources, unknown men had attached an explosive device with a motorbike parked on Loni Road, which went off when the rally was passing through the area. After a few minutes, a hand grenade was also hurled at the rally by some miscreants.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals. Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Hussain, Muhammad Zaman, Abdul Wajid, Ghulam Nabi, Shabir Ahmed, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Ameen, Mehr Dil, Ali Dost, Ali Khan, Jan Muhammad, Muhammad Alam, Muhammad Ramzan, Khair Bakhsh, Taj Muhammad, Ejaz, Naseebullah, Habibullah, Didar Hussain, Rozi Khan, Ubaidullah, Nehaal Yousuf and Muhammad Panah were among the injured.

Four of them were later referred to Combine Military Hospital (CMH) in view of their critical condition.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.