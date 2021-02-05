UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

24 Injured In Sibi Rally Blasts

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 09:46 PM

24 injured in Sibi rally blasts

At least 24 persons were injured in twin blasts in the Kashmir Solidarity Day rally on Loni Road in Chunki Dhepal area of Sibi district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 24 persons were injured in twin blasts in the Kashmir Solidarity Day rally on Loni Road in Chunki Dhepal area of Sibi district on Friday.

According to police sources, unknown men had attached an explosive device with a motorbike parked on Loni Road, which went off when the rally was passing through the area. After a few minutes, a hand grenade was also hurled at the rally by some miscreants.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals. Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Hussain, Muhammad Zaman, Abdul Wajid, Ghulam Nabi, Shabir Ahmed, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Ameen, Mehr Dil, Ali Dost, Ali Khan, Jan Muhammad, Muhammad Alam, Muhammad Ramzan, Khair Bakhsh, Taj Muhammad, Ejaz, Naseebullah, Habibullah, Didar Hussain, Rozi Khan, Ubaidullah, Nehaal Yousuf and Muhammad Panah were among the injured.

Four of them were later referred to Combine Military Hospital (CMH) in view of their critical condition.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Sibi SITE

Recent Stories

Peaceful solution to Kashmir issue inevitable: Ale ..

4 minutes ago

Speakers reaffirm their support for just struggle ..

4 minutes ago

Kashmir: an integral part of Pakistan, says Khayal ..

4 minutes ago

India's Bumrah rues no saliva rule on flat Chennai ..

4 minutes ago

UN Chief Reappoints Ex-New York Mayor Bloomberg as ..

12 minutes ago

Japan Registers Another 11 Cases of UK Coronavirus ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.