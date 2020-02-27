24 inmates released in Lahore

District and Session judge Qaisar Nazeer Butt on Thursday visited Camp Jail here and issued release orders of 42 prisoners involved in petty cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :District and Session judge Qaisar Nazeer Butt on Thursday visited Camp Jail here and issued release orders of 42 prisoners involved in petty cases.

According to jail sources,the judge inspected various section of jail along with senior civil judges Khalid Yaqub and Imran Shakeel. They visited kitchen, hospital ward, store house, under trial prisoners barracks etc. The judge appreciated all arrangements in the jail.