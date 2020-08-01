24 Kashmiris martyred in July by Indian troops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred twenty four (24) Kashmiri including three in a fake encounter during the last month of July, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, these killings rendered one woman widowed and four persons orphaned.

During the period, at least fifty nine (59) persons were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on mourners and peaceful protesters in the territory.

Indian police and paramilitary personnel arrested ninety-eight (98) people including Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, APHC leader, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, Ameer Hamza and molested and disgraced seven (7) women during four hundred and fifty (450) cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory.

The troops and police personnel also destroyed or damaged eleven (11) residential houses and structures and also looted several houses in the month.