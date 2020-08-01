UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

24 Kashmiris Martyred In July By Indian Troops

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 11:30 AM

24 Kashmiris martyred in July by Indian troops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred twenty four (24) Kashmiri including three in a fake encounter during the last month of July, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, these killings rendered one woman widowed and four persons orphaned.

During the period, at least fifty nine (59) persons were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on mourners and peaceful protesters in the territory.

Indian police and paramilitary personnel arrested ninety-eight (98) people including Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, APHC leader, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, Ameer Hamza and molested and disgraced seven (7) women during four hundred and fifty (450) cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory.

The troops and police personnel also destroyed or damaged eleven (11) residential houses and structures and also looted several houses in the month.

Related Topics

India Injured Firing Police Jammu July Women Media

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 August 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary meas ..

10 hours ago

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

12 hours ago

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

13 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.