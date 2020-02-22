UrduPoint.com
2.4 Kg Hashish Seized, 14 Arrested In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 01:26 PM

2.4 Kg Hashish seized, 14 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested Fourteen (14) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested Fourteen (14) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Saturday during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, police station conducted raids at various places under and arrested 14 accused besides recovering 2.

40 Kilograms Hashish, 50 bottles of liquor, five Pistols 30 bore, two Pistol of 9mm, two Rifles 444 bore and twi guns 303 bore from them.

They were: Khddam Maseeh, Safdar Hussain, Zahid Abbas, Numa, Ilyas Maseeh, Waqar Ahmed, Asif, Afzal, Muqadas, Nawaz, Asadullah, Waseem and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

