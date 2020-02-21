UrduPoint.com
2.4 Kg Hashish Seized, Six Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

police spokesman said Friday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 6 accused recovering 2.

4 Kilograms Hashish, 60 bottles of liquor, 2 Pistols 30 bore and Rs.56000 from them.

They were identified as Khadam Maseeh, Safdar Hussain, Sheryar, Zahid Abbas, Asghar S/o Noor Muhammad, and Muhammad Arif S/o Sardar Muhammad.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

