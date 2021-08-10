24 kg heroin seized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Anti-narcotics force claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a drug peddler and seized 24kg heroin from him.

A team of ANF intercepted a car near Sandal Bar Law College on Satiana Road and during the search, they recovered 24kg heroin worth hundreds of thousand rupees from the secret cavities of the vehicle.

The team has also arrested the drug peddler identified as Riaz Muhammad of KPK.

A case has been registered against the accused under narcotics act.