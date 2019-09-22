UrduPoint.com
24 Killed, 13 Injured As Speeding Bus Rams Into Cliffs Near Babusar Top

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 04:24 PM

24 killed, 13 injured as speeding bus rams into cliffs near Babusar Top

Babusar Top (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd September, 2019) At least 24 people were killed while 13 others got critical injured as a speeding passenger bus rammed into cliffs near Babusar Top on Sunday morning.According to details, the bus carrying 37 passengers was enroot to Rawalpindi from Skardu when the mishap took place.

The security personnel and teams arrived at the spot and launched rescue activities while the injured were immediately shifted to the Chilas hospital.

