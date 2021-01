24 kilns sealed in Tandlianwala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Tehsil administration Tandlianwala sealed 24 kilns for using old technology and registered cases against 17 persons during the last four months under anti-smog measures.

A team headed by Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala Noman Ali also imposed a fine of over Rs 30,000 on the owners of various kilns.

The AC said that strict legal action was being taken in the tehsil against brick kilns, smoke emitting vehiclesand burning crops residues.