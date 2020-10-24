24 loader rickshaws donated by philanthropists hand over to MWMC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :24 loader rickshaws donated by philanthropists were handed over to Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC).

The ceremony to hand over loader rickshaws was held at circuit house here on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that there was need to enhance capacity building of Multan Waste Management Company after inclusion of new Union Councils.

It was also necessary to equip the company with latest machinery.

He praised the efforts of Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood for getting the company 24 loader rickshaws donated from philanthropists.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar said that the new rickshaws were fixed for the cleanliness of Muzaffarabad, Qasim Bela, Dera Muhammadi and Suraj Miani areas.

Javed Akhtar said that Multan is his home and he wished to play its role for uplift of each sector during posting in the city.

Commissioner said that they were determined for uplift despite limited resources.

The Punjab Chief Minister's green and clean Punjab vision was our destination.

Providing clean environment to upcoming generation was our duty,Commissioner said and added that the Tree-plantation drive was continued at various city roads.

The cleanliness would be improved also enhanced the beauty of the city with provision of new loader rickshaws given to the company.

He thanked philanthropists Chaudhary Zulfiqar Anjum and Ijaz Shah over donating loaded rickshaws.

Zulfiqar Anjum said that Multan is his own city and they stand by the company to made the city clean and beautiful.

Chief Executive Officer MWMC Latif Khan thanked Commissioner Multan for playing role in getting the loader rickshaws donated to company.

The donated rickshaws would be utilized for the cleanliness of new areas and cleanliness of main roads of the city.

The plan has been devised to divide the rickshaws in various Union Councils, CEO concluded.

MPAs, Waseem Khan, Saleem Labar, Wasif Raan and others were also present.

APP /sak