24 marriage halls sealed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Umar Maqbool sealed 24 marriage halls on the charge of violation of government instructions for their closure for three weeks due to corona virus pandemic.

A spokesperson of the local administration said on Monday that AC City along with team conducted surprise checking of Shadi Halls and found 24 marriage halls --Al-Haq Marriage Hall, Al-Quraish Marriage Hall and Sundar Marquee on Millat Road, Taj Marquee, Siraj Din Marquee, Shehnai Marriage Marquee, Lahore Marriage Hall in Chak No.242-RB Dasoha, Golden Palm Marquee in Chak No.243-RB, RB Marriage Hall, Shakeel Marriage Hall, Civic Center Marquee, Lyallpur Marriage Hall at Narwala Bungalow, Quiwan Palace Marquee Gattwala, Zahoor Marriage Hall Aminpur Bungalow, Ali Marriage Hall Chak No.

275-JB Painsara, Prime Marriage Hall, Arshad Marriage Hall, Apple Marriage Hall Chak No.67-JB Sadhar, Eman Marriage Hall Chak No.79-JB Adda, Rafi Marriage Hall Chak No.226-RB Sitiana Road, Sultan Marriage Hall Chak No.73-JB Jhang Road, Iqbal Qila Chak No.73-JB, Rehman Marriage Hall Chak No.241-RB Jhang Road and Hajji Marriage Hall Chak No.66-JB open.

The team sealed premises of these halls and further action against their managers and owners was under progress