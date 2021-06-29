24-member delegation meets CCPO

A 24-member delegation comprising motivational speakers and scholars led by prominent educationists Qasim Ali Shah on Tuesday called on Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :A 24-member delegation comprising motivational speakers and scholars led by prominent educationists Qasim Ali Shah on Tuesday called on Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar here.

Adeel Mumtaz, Ali Abbas, Basharat Ullah Malik, Mahwish Khan, Hafiz Khalid, Zain Qureshi, Sadia Wyien, Bushra Ikhlaq, Sofia Suhail and other motivational speakers and scholars were included in the delegation.

Honorary Shields and letters of appreciation were awarded to the members of delegation by CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar in recognition of the services of scholars of Qasim Ali Shah Foundation for imparting motivational and character building lectures to the newly recruited police officers and officials of Lahore police.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar lauded the valuable contributions and support by Qasim Ali Shah and his foundation to extend full cooperation in professional skills development and brain storming of new recruits of Lahore police through special lectures and training courses on the subjects of moral values for meeting their future responsibilities and challenges.

The scholars and speakers of the foundation had given more than 70 motivational lectures to 2,700 newly recruited male and female police personnel including 67 sub inspectors at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh.

On the occasion, SSP Administration Waqar Shoaib Qureshi said Lahore police would extend the scope of cooperation in the field of character building through motivational lectures and training by the foundation in future as well. Waqar Shoaib said citizens of Lahore would experience a new and more friendly and citizens centric policing face of newly recruited personnel in field service.