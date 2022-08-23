24-member disaster management committee constituted

(@FahadShabbir)

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, a 24-member disaster management ministerial committee has been constituted with Provincial Minister Raja Basharat and chief secretary as its chairman and vice chairman respectively

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, a 24-member disaster management ministerial committee has been constituted with Provincial Minister Raja Basharat and chief secretary as its chairman and vice chairman respectively.

The committee would devise plans to deal with untoward situations along with steps for rescue and rehabilitation activities. It would also take a review of relevant rules and issues to provide assistance and relief to the calamity-stricken people.

Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, Minister for C&W Ali Afzal Sahi, Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, Revenue Minister Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan, IG police, SMBR, ACS (Home), secretaries of Finance, C&W, P&D, Irrigation, Agriculture, Information, Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Livestock, Local government and Housing departments, DG PDMA, Director Civil Defence, DG Rescue 1122 and representative of 4-corps headquarters engineering would be the members of this committee.