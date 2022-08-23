UrduPoint.com

24-member Disaster Management Committee Constituted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2022 | 09:11 PM

24-member disaster management committee constituted

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, a 24-member disaster management ministerial committee has been constituted with Provincial Minister Raja Basharat and chief secretary as its chairman and vice chairman respectively

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, a 24-member disaster management ministerial committee has been constituted with Provincial Minister Raja Basharat and chief secretary as its chairman and vice chairman respectively.

The committee would devise plans to deal with untoward situations along with steps for rescue and rehabilitation activities. It would also take a review of relevant rules and issues to provide assistance and relief to the calamity-stricken people.

Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, Minister for C&W Ali Afzal Sahi, Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, Revenue Minister Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan, IG police, SMBR, ACS (Home), secretaries of Finance, C&W, P&D, Irrigation, Agriculture, Information, Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Livestock, Local government and Housing departments, DG PDMA, Director Civil Defence, DG Rescue 1122 and representative of 4-corps headquarters engineering would be the members of this committee.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Education Punjab Agriculture Rescue 1122 Government Housing Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Literacy rate of district Torghar is very low: Anw ..

Literacy rate of district Torghar is very low: Anwar Zeb Khan

18 seconds ago
 Protesting secretaries VCs, NCs of KP baton charge ..

Protesting secretaries VCs, NCs of KP baton charged by police

19 seconds ago
 NPT Parties Urge DPRK to Return to NPT, Apply IAEA ..

NPT Parties Urge DPRK to Return to NPT, Apply IAEA Safeguards to Nuke Activities ..

21 seconds ago
 Denying Yasin right to appearance in court, lying ..

Denying Yasin right to appearance in court, lying on Mirwais' house arrest shame ..

22 seconds ago
 Capt. Usman assumes charge as CDA chairman

Capt. Usman assumes charge as CDA chairman

54 minutes ago
 Summary for establishing special courts for OPs to ..

Summary for establishing special courts for OPs to be approved soon

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.