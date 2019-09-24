24-member PTI delegation leaves for China

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 24-member delegation led by Qazi Ahmed Akbar on Tuesday left for China on a 15-day visit on the special invitation of China Communist Party (CC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 24-member delegation led by Qazi Ahmed Akbar on Tuesday left for China on a 15-day visit on the special invitation of China Communist Party (CCP).

The members of the delegation called on PTI's Secretary General Amir Mahmood Kiani, before departure to Beijing here at PTI central Secretariat, said a press release issued by PTI Central Media Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Mahmood Kiani said China is Pakistan's time tested and trustworthy friend.

He said the cooperation between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Chinese Communist Party is further strengthening. He said the CCP is outstanding example of a modern democratic party.

He asked the members of the delegation to get maximum advantage from the experiences of the China Communist Party.

The PTI delegation will be appraised about Chinese experiences and successes in the fields of economy, politics and administrative matters during 15-day stay in China,