24 mln families benefiting from free healthcare facility: Hasaan Khawar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar on Wednesday said that 24 million families out of 30 million in the province were currently benefiting from the free healthcare facilities being provided under the auspices of Sehat Insaf Card.

He expressed these views while talking to media after inspecting the treatment facilities under Health Insaf Card here at Shalimar hospital.

The SACM said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) not only made cards but records as well, adding that Pakistan was at the forefront of protecting the health and livelihood of its citizens during the corona epidemic, which was duly acknowledged by world leaders and institutions.

He said the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar set records in construction of new dams, record development budget, new hospitals, universities and up-gradation of schools.

He visited the Health Card help desk and Zakat desk at the hospital and also talked to the patients.

Hasaan Khawar said that the biggest feature of Health Insaf Card was the universality of this program due to which the distinction between rich and poor was receding with every passing day.

Hasaan Khawar said that so far more than 900,000 admissions in hospitals under Sehat Insaf Card program were a testament to the popularity of this program among the populace, adding that so far 678 hospitals in Punjab had been empanelled under this program.

He mentioned that one and half million cases of dialysis and one and half million cases of cataracts as well as other diseases including C-section, hernia, appendix, oncology, chemotherapy, angiography and normal delivery were also being treated under this program.

Responding to a question, he said that the Chief Minister Punjab had so far met with more than 150 members of the assembly who had assured Sardar Usman Buzdar about their full support.