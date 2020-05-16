2.4 mln gallon of additional water added to main supply of Rawalpindi Cantonment board

As many as 2.4 million gallons of additional water per day has been added to the main water supply system of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) being provided from Saganjani Water Filtration Plant

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :As many as 2.4 million gallons of additional water per day has been added to the main water supply system of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) being provided from Saganjani Water Filtration Plant.

According to RCB sources, after the addition of extra water, RCB would be able to overcome water shortage in the Chakla and Cantt areas specially Misrayal, Tali Mohri, Dheri Hassanbad, Jhanda Cheechi and Dhoke Chiragh Deen would be benefited mostly.

On the special directives of President Cantonment Boards Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kayani, the Cantonment Executive Officer put this important issue on his top agenda and succeed to increase water supply upto 26 percent in the existing water supply, the sources said.

The RCB was making all out efforts for ensuring uninterrupted supply of water in their areas, sufficient water was available in water reservoirs but cooperation of the residents was very much essential in this context, he added.