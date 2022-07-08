UrduPoint.com

24 Mobile Veterinary Dispensaries Functional

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2022 | 05:30 PM

24 mobile veterinary dispensaries functional

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 24 mobile veterinary dispensaries are functional to provide treatment to sacrificial animals at the door steps to facilitate people.

Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali said that eight dispensaries were functional in district Faisalabad, seven in district Jhang, five in Toba Tekh Singh and four in district Chiniot.

He said that mobile teams were performing round-the-clock in three shifts.

