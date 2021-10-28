24 more contract COVID-19 in Faisalabad

As many as 24 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 24 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 1,024 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad had reached 258 while 25,507 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 57 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 21 at DHQ Hospital and eight at General Hospital. He further said that 105 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.