24 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :About 24 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11732 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 142381 people were screened for the virus till July 30, out of which 24 more were reported positive.

As many as 10116 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 136 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.