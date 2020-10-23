UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

24 More Coronavirus Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 11:50 PM

24 more coronavirus cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :About 24 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 15791 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 308302 people were screened for the virus till October 23, out of which 24 more were reported positive.

As many as 15386 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 148 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan October Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt respects verdicts of Judiciary: MNA

57 minutes ago

Govt taking measures to control rampant population ..

57 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Says NATO Reduced Number of Troops in ..

57 minutes ago

Trump After Announcing Israel-Sudan Deal Says Iran ..

57 minutes ago

US Offers $10Mln for Information on Hezbollah's Fi ..

57 minutes ago

Rich Countries Denied $5.7 Trillion in Aid to Poor ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.