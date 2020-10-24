24 more coronavirus cases surfaced in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :About 24 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 15791 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 308302 people were screened for the virus till October 23, out of which 24 more were reported positive.

As many as 15386 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 148 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.