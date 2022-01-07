UrduPoint.com

24 More Diagnosed With Deadly Coronavirus In RWP

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 08:34 PM

24 more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

As many as 24 more patients were tested positive of the COVID-19 during last 24 hours in the district, with seven each belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantonment and Rawal town, four from Potohar town, three from Gujjar Khan, two from Taxila and one from Kahutta

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 24 more patients were tested positive of the COVID-19 during last 24 hours in the district, with seven each belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantonment and Rawal town, four from Potohar town, three from Gujjar Khan, two from Taxila and one from Kahutta.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Friday,23 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities, including nine of each in the Institute of Urology and Fauji Foundation hospital while five were admitted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

The report updated that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, ten stable and 12 oxygen support.

Around 5,273,838 people, including 44,550 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10," it informed.

District Health Authority added that 38,314 patients had been discharged after recovery out of 39,682 tested positives so far, adding 144 were quarantined, including 121 at homes and 23 in the isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,537 samples were collected, out of which 1,513 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.56 per cent.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Rawalpindi Taxila March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taliban deputy PM calls for aid without 'political ..

Taliban deputy PM calls for aid without 'political bias'

2 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner calls on Finance Ministe ..

British High Commissioner calls on Finance Minister

2 minutes ago
 Tarin advises tax evaders to pay taxes before govt ..

Tarin advises tax evaders to pay taxes before govt reaches them

2 minutes ago
 US Has Not Yet Seen Omicron-Surge Peak - CDC Direc ..

US Has Not Yet Seen Omicron-Surge Peak - CDC Director Walensky

2 minutes ago
 Seven Kazakh Police Officers Injured During Operat ..

Seven Kazakh Police Officers Injured During Operation in Aktobe - State Media

5 minutes ago
 Austrian Foreign Minister Urges Parties to Respect ..

Austrian Foreign Minister Urges Parties to Respect Kazakh Rights to Peaceful Ass ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.