24 more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 24 more patients were tested positive of the COVID-19 during last 24 hours in the district, with seven each belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantonment and Rawal town, four from Potohar town, three from Gujjar Khan, two from Taxila and one from Kahutta.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Friday,23 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities, including nine of each in the Institute of Urology and Fauji Foundation hospital while five were admitted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

The report updated that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, ten stable and 12 oxygen support.

Around 5,273,838 people, including 44,550 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10," it informed.

District Health Authority added that 38,314 patients had been discharged after recovery out of 39,682 tested positives so far, adding 144 were quarantined, including 121 at homes and 23 in the isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,537 samples were collected, out of which 1,513 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.56 per cent.