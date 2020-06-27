UrduPoint.com
24 More Die Of Corona In KP During Last 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 24 more die of corona during last 24 hours taking the count of deaths to 914 deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Health Department, 437 new cases of corona have been reported during last 24 hours while the total number of corona patients is 25380.

The number of recoveries during the same period is 345.

The number of corona infected patients in Peshawar is 8827 and 441 deaths have been associated with corona in provincial metropolis so far.

