24 more patients died of Coronavirus in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 24 more persons have died of Coronavirus during last 24 hours taking total toll of deaths from the pandemic to 3924 in the province, official sources in Health Department confirmed on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :As many as 24 more persons have died of Coronavirus during last 24 hours taking total toll of deaths from the pandemic to 3924 in the province, official sources in Health Department confirmed on Saturday.

The official said that during the period 918 persons recovered from the virus taking the number of recovered persons 119,241 in the province.

A total of 7,754 corona tests were conducted in the period out of which the virus was confirmed in 400 persons, raising the total number of Corona patients to 129,413. Active cases in the province were 6248.

During last 24 hours, the highest 125 Corona cases have been reported from the provincial metropolis Peshawar, 36 in Abbottabad, 35 in Mardan, 28 in Mansehra and 26 cases in D.I. Khan respectively.