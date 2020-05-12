UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

24 More Patients Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:20 PM

24 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 493 as 24 new cases has been reported in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to Sindh Health Department data received here on Monday, out of 493 confirmed coronavirus cases,more than 236 affected persons have so far been recovered while 246 were still active patients. .

The provincial health department officials informed that majority of active patients were under isolation at their residences while rest of them were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of total 493 confirmed cases, more than 236 recovered persons have been discharged from isolation wards of different hospitals of Hyderabad while 11 patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, report said.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

21 minutes ago

UAE surpasses 500 metric tons of Global COVID-19 a ..

21 minutes ago

UAE efficiently manages COVID-19, builds healthcar ..

1 hour ago

Highnoon Laboratories’ Corona Combat Clinic Init ..

1 hour ago

UAE is capable of overcoming crises: Mansour bin Z ..

2 hours ago

India poised for high-risk adventurism: AJK presid ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.