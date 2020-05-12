24 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 493 as 24 new cases has been reported in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to Sindh Health Department data received here on Monday, out of 493 confirmed coronavirus cases,more than 236 affected persons have so far been recovered while 246 were still active patients. .

The provincial health department officials informed that majority of active patients were under isolation at their residences while rest of them were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of total 493 confirmed cases, more than 236 recovered persons have been discharged from isolation wards of different hospitals of Hyderabad while 11 patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, report said.