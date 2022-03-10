24 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

Around 24 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35427 in Balochistan on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Around 24 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35427 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1420642 people were screened for the virus, out of which 24 more was reported positive.

As many as 34982 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 377 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.