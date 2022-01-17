24 more test positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

About 24 new coronavirus patient were tested positive while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33729 in Balochistan on Monday

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1348965 people were screened for the virus till January 17 out of which 24 more were reported positive.

As many as 33284 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.