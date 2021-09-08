UrduPoint.com

24 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:43 PM

24 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

About 24 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31528 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :About 24 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31528 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 105,5951 people were screened for the virus till September 08 out of which 24 more were reported positive.

As many as 30,828 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 342 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

